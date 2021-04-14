Scout Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 185,792 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 185,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.91% of LeMaitre Vascular at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $384,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMAT stock opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.