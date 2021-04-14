Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Insmed worth $11,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,630 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Insmed by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $27,515,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,004,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,731,000 after purchasing an additional 657,075 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,363,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.