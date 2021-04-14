Scout Investments Inc. Buys 5,214 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of ICU Medical worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,956,474.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Insiders sold 41,100 shares of company stock worth $8,461,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

