Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,804 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

