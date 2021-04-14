Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,313 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,120,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 34,803 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHP. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

