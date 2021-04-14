Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,386 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of LendingTree worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,713,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $15,758,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total value of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $230.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.01 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $222.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.31.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

