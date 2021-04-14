Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,876 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Inphi worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Inphi by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Inphi by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $178.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -138.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.50.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

