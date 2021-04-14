Scout Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Hilltop worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in Hilltop by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

