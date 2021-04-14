Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.33% of Axos Financial worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,227.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

NYSE AX opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

