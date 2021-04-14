Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,426 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.26% of Verint Systems worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,467,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Verint Systems by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRNT opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 193.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,117,044.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

