Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Qualys worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Qualys by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 224.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 61,968 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,271 shares of company stock worth $3,202,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

