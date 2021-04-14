Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Fabrinet worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,082 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $291,001.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

