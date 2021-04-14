Scout Investments Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stake in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.70% of Systemax worth $10,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Systemax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 4th quarter worth $18,309,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Systemax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Systemax by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 58,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYX opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76. Systemax Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. Systemax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other news, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 13,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $532,917.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,170.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921. Insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

