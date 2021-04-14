Scout Investments Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,130 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.78% of Upland Software worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.18 million. Research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $349,788.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,685 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,745,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.