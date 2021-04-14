Scout Investments Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,155 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In related news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $69,687.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,545,402.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

