Scout Investments Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.36% of Forward Air worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWRD stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $93.53.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

