Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.35% of Albany International worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. Insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $89.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

