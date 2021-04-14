Scout Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Balchem worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 39.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Balchem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Balchem during the third quarter valued at $629,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCPC opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

