Scout Investments Inc. Invests $8.04 Million in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 673,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 1.33% of NeoPhotonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $230,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $230,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,340. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $587.55 million, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

NeoPhotonics Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.