Scout Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 331,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Alcoa as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,058,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,436 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $34.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

