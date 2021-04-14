Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 11,651 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.18% of QTS Realty Trust worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,815,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,813,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,205,000 after acquiring an additional 616,747 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $21,071,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 324,107 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 814,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,371,000 after purchasing an additional 323,025 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.72.

QTS opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921 in the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

