Scout Investments Inc. Purchases 3,211 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Monro worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,179,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $19,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter.

Monro stock opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $320,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNRO. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

