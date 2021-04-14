Scout Investments Inc. Raises Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.23% of Envestnet worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -571.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.17 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

