Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,499 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of ePlus worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $452,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,284.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,863. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. ePlus’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

