Scout Investments Inc. Sells 20,141 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,141 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 78.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $460.00 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $461.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.21 and a 200-day moving average of $407.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.