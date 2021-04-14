Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,967 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Credicorp worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Credicorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.57. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.