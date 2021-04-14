Scout Investments Inc. Sells 6,020 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 167,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ryanair by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 179,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.80. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $118.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.