Scout Investments Inc. Takes $10.40 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,316 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,397,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.52% of Patrick Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1,003.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of PATK opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.27 million. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,631,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $37,587.81. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,100.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,438 shares of company stock valued at $15,454,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.