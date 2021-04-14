Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Proto Labs worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Proto Labs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average is $151.09. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.42 and a 1-year high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.