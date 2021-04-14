Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of NovoCure worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,269,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $46,463,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 166,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,261,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,497,000 after buying an additional 136,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.25.

In other news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 over the last ninety days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $197.33 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $218.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,038.63 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

