SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Up 164.9% in March

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a growth of 164.9% from the March 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of SCVX stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Wednesday. 86,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,345. SCVX has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in SCVX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,289,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of SCVX by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SCVX in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in SCVX during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

SCVX Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

