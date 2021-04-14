SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis dropped their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of SCYX opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($2.80). Sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 185,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $1,374,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

