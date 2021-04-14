Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,013,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,551,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,040,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,903,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

