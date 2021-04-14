Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

NYSE GPK opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

