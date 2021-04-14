Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.53

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $8.13. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 2,620,364 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $195.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYES. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

