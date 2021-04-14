Secret (SCRT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.63 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00006247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $271.58 million and $4.63 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00467285 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00024766 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,198.56 or 0.03525052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 181,220,412 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

