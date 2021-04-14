Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.91

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and traded as high as $21.96. Sekisui House shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 8,122 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, commercial facilities, and hotels; design, construction, and contracting of construction of buildings and civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses, etc.; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; design, construction, and sale of condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of owned properties.

