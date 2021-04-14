Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Down 59.8% in March

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the March 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $182.66 million, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 2.70.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $144.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.10 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

