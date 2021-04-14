Serum Market Capitalization Achieves $344.00 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Serum has a market capitalization of $344.00 million and $175.17 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $6.88 or 0.00010670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded up 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00057475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00088142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.27 or 0.00630092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00032488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00036661 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

