Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.99% of Service Co. International worth $82,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 215.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 177.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCI stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

