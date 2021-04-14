ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.67.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $551.54. 29,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,003. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.57 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.67 and its 200 day moving average is $523.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total transaction of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

