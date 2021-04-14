ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,710 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.38% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $12,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,286,000 after purchasing an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after acquiring an additional 149,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $11,163,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

