Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 89,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.74% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $80,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

