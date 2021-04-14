SHIELD One Day Volume Reaches $59.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $343,522.82 and $59.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,599.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.19 or 0.03759152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.09 or 0.00429859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $814.01 or 0.01300361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $327.39 or 0.00523002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.51 or 0.00502423 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.39 or 0.00358461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00033589 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003424 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

