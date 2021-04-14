ShipChain Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, ShipChain has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $586.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00059445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.65 or 0.00630616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00032602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037050 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

