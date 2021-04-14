Shivom Price Tops $0.0004 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Shivom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper, Kucoin and DDEX. In the last week, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00687803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin, Coinsuper and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

