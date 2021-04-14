ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.55

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.55 and last traded at $144.80, with a volume of 2034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.43.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total value of $544,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 972,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,360. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.