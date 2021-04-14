Shopping (SPI) Achieves Market Cap of $139.75 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $139.75 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for approximately $144.19 or 0.00225490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00262665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00715382 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.84 or 0.98979065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.94 or 0.00853784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,235 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

