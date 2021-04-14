Short Interest in 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Expands By 163.2%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the March 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019. 888 has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

EIHDF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 888 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 888 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 888 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

