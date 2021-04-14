Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rises By 151.6%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $488,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,757,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $536.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.